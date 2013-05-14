MOSCOW May 14 Sberbank, Russia's
largest bank by assets, posted a 1.3 percent rise in profits for
the first four months of 2013 under local accounting standards,
boosted by higher retail lending, the bank said in a statement
on Tuesday.
It reported 128.9 billion roubles ($4.1 billion) in net
profit, up from 127.3 billion roubles the same period a year
ago.
The bank said its loans to legal entities - the bulk of
which are corporate loans - were down 0.1 percent, while retail
lending added 6 percent.
Russian banks, of which Sberbank, VTB and
Gazprombank are the largest, have been increasing high-margin
retail lending as corporate demand weakens following a slowdown
in both global and domestic economic growth.
Russia's official economic growth forecast has been cut to
2.4 percent for this year, which would be its worst year since
2009, but still higher than for Europe, Moscow's key export
market.
Retail spending, however, is still growing, as a rising
middle class continues to buy consumer goods and spend on
travel.
Sberbank, which controls around a third of overall lending
in Russia, said on Tuesday it had set aside 37.4 billion roubles
in provisions for possible bad loans during the four months
versus 6.7 billion roubles the same period last year.
Sberbank sees its corporate loan portfolio growing at
13.5-14 percent this year, and is considering cutting lending
rates to boost demand, deputy chief executive Andrey Donskikh
told Reuters last month.
Sberbank's results under Russian accounting standards (RAS)
are seen as a guide to its quarterly earnings under
international reporting standards. Sberbank plans to publish
consolidated first quarter results on May 29.
Reporting under RAS is generally seen as less transparent
than international standards, as it reflects parent company
earnings rather than a group's consolidated financial
performance. Russian authorities are pressing companies to fully
switch to international reporting standards.
($1 = 31.3567 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Megan Davies and
Douglas Busvine)