BRIEF-NZX announces appointment of Richard Bodman to board
Announces appointment of Richard Bodman to its board and resignation of Alison Gerry as a director
MOSCOW Aug 28 Sberbank, Russia's top lender by assets, said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit rose by 3.5 percent, year-on-year, to 86 billion roubles ($2.6 billion), in line with market expectations.
Sberbank also said it had set aside 30.9 billion roubles against potential bad loans, slightly more than the 30.2 billion forecast in a Reuters poll. Analysts had forecast a 85.8 billion rouble net profit. ($1 = 33.1844 Russian roubles)
TORONTO, March 8 BMO Global Asset Management has laid off several portfolio managers and management staff in a restructuring of its buy-side equity team, according to two people familiar with the situation.
SAO PAULO, March 8 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA will cut the interest rate it charges on rollover credit card loans as Brazil's No. 1 lender seeks to comply with new rules to reduce the cost of borrowing for cash-strapped consumers and companies in Latin America's largest economy.