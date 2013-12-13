MOSCOW Dec 13 Russia's flagging economy is in urgent need of reforms to unlock new sources of growth as the consumer spending boom that has driven its expansion runs out of steam, Sberbank Chief Executive German Gref said.

Sberbank, Russia's largest lender with $460 billion in assets, is widely viewed as a proxy for Russia's economy. While profits remain strong, a recent deterioration in the quality of its loan book may be an early warning of harder times ahead.

"In general, I do not see any disasters," Gref, a 49-year-old former economy minister, said in an interview with Reuters.

"The most likely scenario is that economic growth will still float around two percent," he added, referring to 2014.

Russia last month slashed its long-term growth forecast, predicting the economy would grow at an average of 2.5 percent through to 2030, lagging global growth and setting the stage for an era of stagnation..

While a shrinking workforce is keeping unemployment low, state-owned Russian Railways - which employs one million workers - has put many staff on short-time contracts to curb costs without resorting to layoffs.

President Vladimir Putin, in a speech on Thursday, said for the first time that Russia's economic problems were mainly home-grown, singling out a poor investment climate and low labour productivity as barriers to growth.

Yet Putin, in an annual state-of-the-nation address, offered few proposals to boost Russia's economic speed limit beyond seeking the return of billions of dollars in flight capital and improving education and training.

"I think we have only one risk - ourselves. The rest is just a product of it," said Gref, who has transformed the former Soviet state savings bank into a profitable regional player by bolting on acquisitions in Turkey and Eastern Europe.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Editing by John Stonestreet)