MOSCOW Aug 25 Russia's top bank Sberbank on Thursday improved its guidance for certain financial metrics for this year, according to a presentation.

Sberbank said it now expects return on equity in 2016 in the high teens, versus previous guidance of mid-to-high teens, and cost of risk of around 200 basis points (bps) versus 200-250 bps previously.

It also said on Thursday it saw the Russian economy contracting by 0.5 percent in 2016 with an average Urals oil price of $41 per barrel, a smaller fall than was seen before.

Earlier on Thursday Sberbank posted record quarterly profit in the second quarter. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)