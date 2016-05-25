MOSCOW May 25 Russia's largest bank Sberbank on Wednesday improved its guidance for 2016 after posting record net profit in the first quarter.

Sberbank said in a presentation on its website that it now expected its net interest margin for 2016 to be over 5 percent, as opposed to previous guidance for a moderate improvement in year-on-year terms.

The bank also said it now expected cost of risk this year of 200-250 basis points (bps), versus 250-300 bps previously. It now expects return on equity in the mid-to-high teens compared with a forecast for low-to-mid teens previously.

Earlier on Wednesday Sberbank posted quarterly net profit of 117.7 billion roubles ($1.8 billion) in the first three months of 2016, distancing itself further from struggling rivals. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)