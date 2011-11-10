* 10-mth RAS net profit 276.4 bln vs 126.2 bln a year ago

* Income from mkt ops nearly halves to 8 billion

* Overdue loans fall to 4.01 percent of the total

* Investors await IFRS results

MOSCOW, Nov 10 Sberbank , Russia's largest bank, posted record 10-month earnings on strong retail lending and cost cuts, although recent market turmoil hurt the lender's income from market operations.

The state-controlled bank posted net profit of 276.4 billion roubles ($9.03 billion) in January through October, up from 126.2 billion in the corresponding period a year ago, monthly results according to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) showed on Thursday.

"This is a record for Sberbank," the bank said in a statement.

The monthly RAS reports serve as an early guide to Sberbank's quarterly earnings under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), which are published with a delay.

The bank's income from market operations nearly halved to 8 billion roubles as a result of a decline in stock prices.

The bank continued to make inroads into its non-performing loans, reducing overdue loans to 4.01 percent of the total from 4.16 percent a month ago and 5.04 percent at the start of the year.

Sberbank had forecast net profit of up to 270 billion roubles for 2011, but withdrew that forecast in August without issuing a new one. ($1 = 30.626 Russian Roubles) (Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by David Holmes)