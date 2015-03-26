(Adds detail from presentation, CFO comment)

By Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva

MOSCOW, March 26 Russia's top lender Sberbank expects its margins to weaken this year and profits to remain under pressure because of high risk-management costs as an economic crisis takes hold.

Sberbank, which is under Western sanctions limiting its access to international capital markets, on Thursday posted a 20 percent drop in 2014 profit, hit by a steep rise in loan-loss provisions and funding costs.

The bank said in a presentation to investors that it saw its return on equity - a measure of profitability - falling below 10 percent in 2015 from 14.8 percent last year and its cost of risk rising from 2.3 percent to up to 3.5 percent.

It said its net interest margin would decline "modestly" this year and that it did not promise "record" dividends on its 2014 and 2015 financial results.

"We are giving conservative guidance taking into account the experience of the years 2008 and 2009," Alexander Morozov, the bank's chief financial officer, told a conference call, referring to the global financial crisis.

"We are not going to sacrifice the quality of our assets to buy market share."

Sberbank holds around 30 percent of Russia's total banking sector assets, and Russians are used to trusting the bank with their savings since the Soviet Union.

It has been shielded from some of the worst effects of an economic slowdown by its dominant market position, and Morozov said it had increased its share of total banking sector deposits as part of a "flight to quality".

Sberbank said it expected its loan portfolio and deposits to grow in 2015 in line with the market, which it sees posting growth of less than 10 percent.

It made net profit of 290.3 billion roubles ($5.14 billion) in 2014, beating analysts' forecasts and outstripping rival VTB , which posted almost no profit for the same period.

Sberbank said its Tier 1 capital ratio would edge up to at least 8.8 percent in 2015 from 8.6 percent in 2014 and that it would maintain a tough approach to loan-loss provisioning.

Its shares closed down 3 percent on Thursday, underperforming the MICEX index, which fell 1.8 percent.

(Editing by Pravin Char and Susan Thomas)