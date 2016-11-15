(Adds detail, context, shares)

MOSCOW Nov 15 Russia's biggest bank Sberbank made 137 billion roubles ($2.09 billion) in third-quarter net profit, roughly double what it made in the same period last year.

The financial result, which was broadly in line with analysts' forecasts, adds to evidence that Sberbank has outperformed rival banks during Russia's economic crisis.

Sberbank is under Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict that limit its access to international capital. But it has a lower cost of funding than other banks because of its huge deposit base.

In the third three months of the year Sberbank said its return on equity - a measure of profitability - was at 20.5 percent versus 11.8 percent a year before.

Its shares were up 0.8 percent by 0750 GMT, outperforming the MICEX index which was up less than 0.1 percent.

The bank took a provision charge of 101.7 billion roubles, compared with 130.1 billion roubles in the third quarter of 2015. Its net interest income was up by 30 percent on the previous year to 342.8 billion roubles.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted Sberbank would make 136 billion roubles of third-quarter profit, versus 65 billion roubles a year earlier.

Sberbank made a record quarterly profit of 145 billion roubles in the second quarter. ($1 = 65.5409 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)