BRIEF-Getswift signs multiyear partnership with Commonwealth Bank
* Signed an exclusive multiyear partnership with Commonwealth Bank
MOSCOW Nov 25 Russia's top bank Sberbank said on Wednesday it had made 65.1 billion roubles ($997.40 million) in net profit in the third quarter, 8.2 percent lower than a year earlier.
Analysts had estimated the bank would make 61.4 billion roubles of profit in July-September, versus 70.9 billion roubles in the same period in 2014. ($1 = 65.2700 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
* Suncorp group ltd - $300 million has been allocated on a firm basis under broker firm offer and institutional offer