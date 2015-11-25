MOSCOW Nov 25 Russia's top bank Sberbank said on Wednesday it had made 65.1 billion roubles ($997.40 million) in net profit in the third quarter, 8.2 percent lower than a year earlier.

Analysts had estimated the bank would make 61.4 billion roubles of profit in July-September, versus 70.9 billion roubles in the same period in 2014. ($1 = 65.2700 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)