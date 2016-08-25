MEDIA-Philippines' $600 mln railway contract draws eight bidders - Standard
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
MOSCOW Aug 25 Russia's biggest bank Sberbank made 145 billion roubles ($2.2 billion) in second-quarter net profit, it said on Thursday, a new record result that was better than analysts had forecast.
Analysts had predicted Sberbank would post profit of 124 billion roubles in the second quarter.
The bank made profit of 118 billion roubles in the first three months of 2016, in what was previously its best quarterly result.
Sberbank, one of several large Russian state banks under Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis, has outperformed rivals during Russia's economic crisis. ($1 = 65.0100 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Kira Zavyalova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
Jan 31 Australia's sovereign wealth manager, the Future Fund, beat its target in the year ending Dec. 31 with a return of 7.8 percent after shifting cash to infrastructure and private equity.
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock