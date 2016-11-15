UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW Nov 15 Russia's biggest bank Sberbank made 137 billion roubles ($2.09 billion) in third-quarter net profit, the company said on Tuesday, narrowly beating forecasts.
Analysts had predicted the bank would make 136 billion roubles of profit, versus 65 billion roubles a year earlier.
Sberbank said on Tuesday its third-quarter provision charge was 101.7 billion roubles, more than the 99.9 billion roubles that analysts had expected.
Its third-quarter cost of risk was at 2.1 percent and its return on equity at 20.5 percent.
($1 = 65.5409 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts