MOSCOW Nov 15 Russia's biggest bank Sberbank made 137 billion roubles ($2.09 billion) in third-quarter net profit, the company said on Tuesday, narrowly beating forecasts.

Analysts had predicted the bank would make 136 billion roubles of profit, versus 65 billion roubles a year earlier.

Sberbank said on Tuesday its third-quarter provision charge was 101.7 billion roubles, more than the 99.9 billion roubles that analysts had expected.

Its third-quarter cost of risk was at 2.1 percent and its return on equity at 20.5 percent.

