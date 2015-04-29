MOSCOW, April 29 Russia's largest bank Sberbank has seen a 30 percent fall in applications for retail loans compared with a year ago, the bank's deputy chairman said on Wednesday.

"If you compare with January (2015) the number of applications from people who want loans has increased. If you compare with last year, then they are 30 percent lower," Alexander Torbakhov told journalists. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, wiring by Jason Bush; Editing by Alexander Winning)