* Long-awaited sale priced at tight discount
* Deal seen removing stock overhang
* Russia ready to privatise at a fair price
* CEO hopes Asian investors are interested
By Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva
MOSCOW, Sept 17 Russia pulled the trigger on the
sale of a $5 billion stake in Sberbank on Monday,
taking advantage of strong markets to cut the state's ownership
in Europe's No.3 bank to a bare majority.
The sale of a 7.6 percent stake in Sberbank has been held
back for more than a year by shaky financial markets, but last
week's announcement of a new round of credit easing by the U.S.
Federal Reserve opened the window to a placement.
Russian stocks rallied by 8 percent on Friday after
the news from the U.S. central bank, propelling Sberbank shares
to their highest close since April and putting the state in a
position to sell into market strength.
"This was the best day of the past 15 months to take the
decision to go to the market," Chief Executive German Gref told
Reuters in a telephone interview.
Gref hopes asset managers in China, Singapore and Hong Kong,
among others, will be interested in the offering, which will
take place during three days. Books may be closed at any time,
he added.
The accelerated sale will help clear a stock overhang that
has held back the share performance of the former Soviet state
savings bank, and capped Russian stock valuations at a 50
percent to other emerging markets.
It will boost the tradeability of Russia's most liquid
blue-chip stock, widely viewed by investors as a proxy on the
world's ninth-largest economy, which grew at a rate of over 4
percent in the first half of the year.
The secondary stock offering will deliver a welcome revenue
windfall but it also sends a signal to markets that Vladimir
Putin, recently re-elected president, is willing to sell off
state assets at what he considers to be a fair price.
TIGHT DISCOUNT
Sberbank said that it would price the sale of 1.7 billion
shares at between 91 roubles ($2.99) apiece and the market price
at the time of closing the books the sale.
The minimum price represents a discount of 6 percent to
Friday's closing price of 97.05 roubles. Although the bank's
stock fell by up to 2 percent on Monday, the relatively tight
pricing buoyed market confidence that the deal would be strongly
supported by investors.
"The timing of the deal is perfect: first, you have strong
global market dynamics," said Jason Hurwitz, a senior analyst
covering the financial sector at Alfa Bank in Moscow.
"Secondly, we think it is clear that Russian banks including
Sberbank will face diminishing profitability," added Hurwitz.
"So why not sell the stake now?"
While the government had eyed a placement price north of 100
roubles per share, holding out could have proved risky as the
Russian economy is losing momentum as demand for exports of oil
and gas to Europe is sapped by the euro zone debt crisis.
"This placement is definitely interesting to us," said
Kirill Bagachenko, a senior portfolio manager at TKB BNP Paribas
Investment Partners.
"If we are talking about emerging markets, it has unique
liquidity and is extremely cheap at around 1.4 times book
value."
INTERNATIONAL PLACEMENT
The sale will take place in Moscow and London, the bank
said. A source close to the deal said that the order book was
likely to close on Tuesday.
Of the aggregate offering, up to 10 percent will be placed
via Moscow's MICEX stock exchange, Sberbank said. At the
discretion of the central bank, through which the state holds
its controlling stake in Sberbank, the share of the offering to
be placed in Moscow may be increased to 15 percent.
Sberbank will make the bulk of the placement in London in
the form of global depositary shares, with each GDS representing
four ordinary shares. No new shares will be sold, meaning the
proceeds of the stock offering will accrue to the state.
The central bank, which will reduce its stake in Sberbank to
50 percent plus one voting share through the sale, appointed
Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs International, J.P. Morgan, Morgan
Stanley and Troika Dialog as joint global coordinators of the
deal.
Sberbank said that its subsidiary LLC Sberbank Investments
may acquire the equivalent of up to 20 billion roubles of
ordinary shares in the offering at the offer price and on the
same terms as other investors.
($1 = 30.4837 Russian roubles)
(Additional reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Douglas
Busvine; editing by Anna Willard)