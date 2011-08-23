* Postponed MidEast and Asia investor meetings -sources

* Sberbank, cbank to decide on stake sale in September

* Stock has lost over 20 pct this month

* Shares cheaper than 2007 SPO level of 89 roubles

MOSCOW, Aug 23 Russia's top lender Sberbank has postponed investor meetings in the Middle East and Asia as jittery markets cast the privatisation of a 7.6 percent stake into doubt, three banking sources said on Tuesday.

The team, headed by CEO German Gref, had planned to meet Asian and Arab wealth funds this week to line up them as core investors in the sale, tentatively scheduled for mid-September.

But turmoil on global markets -- which has pushed Sberbank's shares down by over 20 percent down this month, wiping $1.5 billion off the value of the stake -- has prompted the lender to put the meetings on hold pending a decision on the stake sale.

"There was an off-the-record quote from a central bank official about a possible postponement of the sale ... There is no official decision at the moment," one of the sources said.

Alexei Ulyukayev, first deputy chairman of the central bank which owns a 60.25 percent voting stake in Sberbank, had been due to travel with Gref but has cancelled the trip, another source said.

The partial sale of Sberbank, part of a $50 billion privatisation drive, was to follow the sale of a 10 percent stake in its closest peer VTB , which raised $3.3 billion in February.

"It seems that (Sberbank's) sale will be postponed as the current stock price is cheaper than of the latest share placement in 2007 of 89 roubles per share. That is one of the indicators for the market," another banking source said.

Sberbank shares traded at 78.6 rouble at 1243 GMT, down from over 100 roubles per share at the start of August. The 7.6 percent stake is now worth $4.6 billion, according to Reuters calculations.

One of the sources said that Gref and central bank governor Sergei Ignatyev had discussed the stake sale plans but agreed to wait with the final decision till the first days of September.

"If there is be a decision to wait, the sale is likely to take place by the end of 2011," another source said.

Analysts said the probable delay was no surprise.

"Sberbank's price has dropped 23 percent since the beginning of August and investors might be more risk averse under the current conditions," VTB Capital said in a note.

Sberbank declined to comment. The central bank could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)