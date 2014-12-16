GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares tumble on impatience over Trump policies; euro gains
* Centrist Macron seen as victor in French presidential TV debate (Updates to close of European markets)
MOSCOW Dec 16 Shares in Russia's top bank Sberbank plunged over 18 percent on Tuesday, while the rouble-denominated MICEX index was up around 2.6 percent, helped by the weaker rouble.
Sberbank is seen as a barometer for the wider Russian economy, and the collapsing rouble is denting investor confidence in Russia.
At 1227 GMT the dollar-denominated RTS index was down around 17 percent at 598 points, near a five-year low. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Alexander Winning, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
MAPUTO, March 21 Mozambique will get $350 million in capital gains tax from Eni after the Italian oil and gas company agreed to sell a stake in a gas field to Exxon Mobil Corp, senior tax official Anibal Mbalango said on Tuesday.
TORONTO, March 21 A push by Canadian companies and pension funds to aggressively pursue overseas acquisitions is helping global investment banks to win a bigger share of M&A advisory mandates and prompting once-dominant domestic rivals to beef up their international operations.