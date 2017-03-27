MOSCOW, March 27 Russia's biggest bank Sberbank is selling its subsidiary in Ukraine to a consortium of investors, which include Norvik Bank (Latvia) and a Belarussian private company, Sberbank said in a statement on Monday.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2017 after receiving approval by the financial and anti-monopoly regulators of relevant jurisdictions, including Latvia and Ukraine, it added.

Sberbank said the deal would not have a material effect on its consolidated results according to international reporting standards.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning)