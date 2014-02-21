MOSCOW Feb 21 The head of Russia's largest bank
Sberbank, German Gref, said on Friday that the bank
had temporarily suspended lending in Ukraine, but had no
intention to exit the market.
He also said that the bank has no Ukrainian sovereign debt
as all this debt had been redeemed.
Fears that Ukraine may default have raised concerns about
the exposure of Russian banks to its sovereign debt, which was
downgraded to CCC by rating agency S&P on Friday.
Sberbank yesterday said in an emailed statement that none of
its bank branches in Kiev were damaged as a result of street
clashes but three offices out of 211 in Ukraine, located near
the conflict zone, were temporarily closed.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Jason Bush, editing by
Megan Davies)