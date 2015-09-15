BRIEF-Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp
* Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp on the tsx
MOSCOW, Sept 15 Russian government may put forward some additional requirements for Schlumberger's attempted bid to acquire a part of Eurasia Drilling servicing company, RIA news agency quoted the head of anti-monopoly watchdog as saying on Tuesday.
Earlier this year, Schlumberger said it planned to buy a 45.65 percent stake in Eurasia for about $1.7 billion, potentially paving the way for it to become the sole owner of Russia's most active oilfield services company. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
April 5 U.S. solar company First Solar Inc on Wednesday said it was looking to sell its stake in a publicly traded company it formed with rival SunPower Corp less than two years ago, at the height of investor euphoria over so-called "yieldcos."
April 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday: