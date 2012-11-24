* Scientist jailed in 2004, denied espionage charges
* Describes himself as a political prisoner
By Gabriela Baczynska
KRASNOYARSK, Russia, Nov 24 Russian scientist
Valentin Danilov walked free on parole on Saturday after serving
eight years of a 14-year sentence on charges of spying for China
during President Vladimir Putin's first term.
Danilov, 66, said shortly after his release in the Siberian
city of Krasnoyarsk that he had regarded himself as a political
prisoner because the information he passed on was declassified.
"I would really appreciate it if somebody finally told me
what state secret I sold," he said.
Danilov smiled, joked and laughed with reporters. Asked
about his health, the physicist said: "I'm fine. Otherwise I
wouldn't be here."
Human rights activists saw Danilov's case as an example of
the Kremlin's use of the courts against opponents although
Putin, who was president from 2000 until 2008 and began a third
term in May, has denied influencing the courts.
Danilov was sentenced in 2004 but had already been held in
detention before and during his trial. A Krasnoyarsk court
granted him parole earlier this month.
First arrested in 2001, he was a researcher at Krasnoyarsk
State University. He admitted selling information about
satellite technology to a Chinese company but said the
information had already been available from public sources.
An initial decision to acquit him was overturned and he was
sentenced in a second trial.
Danilov's case was one of several during Putin's first spell
as president that were seen by opponents as an attempt to
intimidate academics with ties to other countries.