MOSCOW, July 2 Russian seaborne crude oil exports supplied to
ports by state pipeline monopoly Transneft fell to 2.79 million
barrels per day (11.510 million tonnes) in June from 2.95 million bpd in May.
The following oil export data was supplied by Russia's Energy Ministry.
Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date
totals.
Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes.
Pct change vs
June 12 May 12 June 11 YTD
Transneft pipeline system 17.219 -4.7 6.0 107.010
Druzhba pipeline 4.429 -6.9 -2.8 30.059
CPC 0.061 57.2 505.7 0.227
Railway exports 0.0 n/a n/a 0.0
Seaborne 11.510 -4.5 10.1 69.196
Novorossiisk 3.954 18.5 35.8 21.550
Tuapse 0.0 n/a n/a 0.680
Odessa 0.0 n/a n/a 0.0
Yuzhny 0.0 n/a n/a 0.0
Kozmino 1.300 3.3 0.1 7.699
Primorsk 5.257 -9.3 -9.2 35.471
Ust-Luga 1.000 -35.4 n/a 3.796
Delivered to China (ESPO) 1.219 -0.2 -1.2 7.529
(Gleb Gorodyankin)