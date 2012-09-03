MOSCOW, Sept 3 Russian seaborne crude oil exports supplied to ports by state pipeline monopoly Transneft rose to 3.014 million barrels per day (12.748 million tonnes) in August from 2.809 million bpd in July. The following oil export data was supplied by Russia's Energy Ministry. Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date totals. Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes. Pct change vs Aug 12 Jul 12 Aug 11 YTD Transneft pipeline system 18.351 6.38 8.05 142.612 Druzhba pipeline 4.299 7.20 -11.93 38.367 CPC 0.000 n/a n/a 0.285 Railway exports 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000 Seaborne 12.748 7.33 16.88 93.821 Novorossiisk 4.148 13.94 9.68 29.338 Tuapse 0.000 n/a n/a 0.740 Odessa 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000 Yuzhny 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000 Kozmino 1.302 -0.02 -7.12 10.302 Primorsk 5.601 2.25 1.84 46.549 Ust-Luga 1.698 21.5 n/a 6.893 Delivered to China (ESPO) 1.177 -10.80 0.00 10.003 (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Jane Baird)