Oil ticks up on supply cuts, rising U.S. output caps gains
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
MOSCOW, Sept 3 Russian seaborne crude oil exports supplied to ports by state pipeline monopoly Transneft rose to 3.014 million barrels per day (12.748 million tonnes) in August from 2.809 million bpd in July. The following oil export data was supplied by Russia's Energy Ministry. Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date totals. Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes. Pct change vs Aug 12 Jul 12 Aug 11 YTD Transneft pipeline system 18.351 6.38 8.05 142.612 Druzhba pipeline 4.299 7.20 -11.93 38.367 CPC 0.000 n/a n/a 0.285 Railway exports 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000 Seaborne 12.748 7.33 16.88 93.821 Novorossiisk 4.148 13.94 9.68 29.338 Tuapse 0.000 n/a n/a 0.740 Odessa 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000 Yuzhny 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000 Kozmino 1.302 -0.02 -7.12 10.302 Primorsk 5.601 2.25 1.84 46.549 Ust-Luga 1.698 21.5 n/a 6.893 Delivered to China (ESPO) 1.177 -10.80 0.00 10.003 (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Jane Baird)
TOKYO, Feb 27 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) said on Monday it has increased the size of its first bond offer since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster by nearly 30 percent, after investors showed strong interest in the debt sale.
LONDON, Feb 24 "Volatility can be neither created nor destroyed, rather it transforms from one form into another," is a pretty fair summary of how the oil market works (with apologies to physicists).