MOSCOW, Oct 2 Russian seaborne crude oil exports supplied to ports by state pipeline monopoly Transneft rose to 3.068 million barrels per day (12.557 million tonnes) in September from 3.014 million bpd in August. The following oil export data was supplied by Russia's Energy Ministry. Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date totals. Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes. Pct change vs Sept 12 Aug 12 Sept 11 YTD Transneft pipeline system 17.982 1.3 3.1 160.594 Druzhba pipeline 4.167 0.2 -17.6 42.534 CPC 0.039 n/a n/a 0.324 Railway exports 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000 Seaborne 12.557 1.8 12.3 106.378 Novorossiisk 3.358 -16.3 -14.1 32.696 Tuapse 0.000 n/a n/a 0.740 Odessa 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000 Yuzhny 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000 Kozmino 1.300 3.2 0.0 11.602 Primorsk 6.006 10.8 1.8 52.555 Ust-Luga 1.893 15.2 n/a 8.785 Delivered to China (ESPO) 1.209 6.1 0.0 11.212 (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Keiron Henderson)