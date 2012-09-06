(Corrects date in BP quote to July 18 not July 24)
By Gleb Bryanski
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 6 Russia's Rosneft
has taken time out in talks to buy a stake in TNK-BP
to avoid falling foul of a shareholder's agreement
between its current owners, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said on
Thursday.
BP said in June it would start the process of selling its 50
percent stake in TNK-BP, which it formed nearly a decade ago
with a group of Russian tycoons called AAR to tap into the
country's vast energy reserves.
In July, BP entered a 90-day period to talk to potential
buyers including AAR and Rosneft.
"It seems to me we need to take a break on this issue,"
Sechin told reporters on a trip to Russia's Pacific coast. "As
far as I understand there are corporate agreements which do not
allow third parties to stick their noses into the issues you are
talking about. At the moment we have these limitations."
The TNK-BP venture - worth an estimated $60 billion - has
proven highly lucrative but has been plagued by conflict between
its owners. It is governed by a shareholder agreement drawn up
at the time TNK-BP was created, which spells out the terms under
which the two parties operate, but has not been made public.
Sechin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, was
speaking after a visit to the site of a new petrochemical plant
with Putin and Rex Tillerson, chief executive of Rosneft partner
ExxonMobil.
Sechin's response was to a question asking him for an update
on the TNK-BP situation and whether an acquisition was in the
works.
The TNK-BP shareholder agreement is secret, but according to
a source familiar with its contents, the 90-day period obliges
BP to maintain good-faith negotiations with AAR while it talks
to other parties, and requires AAR to not unreasonably withhold
information about the business that BP wants to reveal.
"We have received multiple expressions of interest in the
potential acquisition of our interest in TNK-BP and we continue
to hold confidential negotiations for the potential sale of BP's
shareholding in TNK-BP," a BP spokesman said by email.
"We are currently in the 90-day period during which BP is
obliged to talk to its current partners as announced on July 18.
We understand that Mr Sechin was simply acknowledging that."
NATURAL BUYER
State-controlled Rosneft is the natural buyer for the asset
and a slowdown in progress doesn't mean that it won't prevail by
eventually acquiring a stake in TNK-BP, one analyst said.
"Its not a surprise that Rosneft is taking its time," said
Chris Weafer, chief strategist at brokerage Troika Dialog. "It
can afford to, as it is realistically the only suitor for either
BP or AAR, or both equity stakes. To that extent it is in the
driver's seat."
BP and AAR have had a series of clashes over the years over
corporate governance, the culmination of which came last year
when BP tried to secure a $16 billion deal with Rosneft which
collapsed after AAR said it violated the shareholder agreement.
The unwinding of the TNK-BP partnership could follow one of
several scenarios. Analysts say it could involve either BP or
the AAR quartet of billionaires selling their stake.
"Like many troubled celebrity marriages, expect to hear both
sides say something like they are working out their differences
and giving the marriage more time," Weafer said. "In reality
negotiations with Rosneft will likely then intensify out of the
public gaze, but at Rosneft's pace (and) very likely on its
terms."
Sechin said TNK-BP's huge resource base made it an
attractive asset to Rosneft. TNK-BP is Russia's third largest
oil producer and has generated huge profits for BP.
Rosneft has hired a number of TNK-BP executives in recent
months, a process Sechin said was aimed at boosting the
qualifications of Rosneft's staff.
(Additional reporting by Megan Davies and Andrew Callus;
Writing by Melissa Akin and Megan Davies; Editing by David
Holmes)