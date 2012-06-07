* Sechin invites CEOs for lunch meeting Friday - sources

* Unclear what Sechin wants to discuss - sources

* Rosneft declines comment

* Rosneft seen likely to seek stake in TNK-BP

MOSCOW, June 7 Igor Sechin, president of Russian state oil company Rosneft and the likely force behind a bid for BP's stake in rival TNK-BP, has summoned to Russia's top oil executives to a lunch meeting on Friday, industry sources said.

"There was an invitation on short notice," a industry source said without elaborating further.

The sources said it was unclear what Sechin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin who assumed control of Rosneft last month after serving for four years as oil tsar during Putin's premiership, wanted to talk about.

Rosneft declined comment.

The invitation could be significant for the future of TNK-BP, whose chief executive Mikhail Fridman, also one of BP's local partners in the venture, quit his post nearly two weeks ago in a new outbreak of conflict between the British major and its co-owners in TNK-BP.

Industry sources and analysts believe Rosneft is likely to take over a stake in TNK-BP and one of the current shareholders will step aside.

BP said last week it would pursue the sale of its 50 percent stake in TNK-BP after receiving bid approaches for its stake in the No. 3 oil producer, and sources pointed to Rosneftegaz, a state holding company which controls Rosneft.

Fridman and his partners in the Alfa-Access-Renova consortium have countered that they would bid for the stake.

Fridman technically remains chief executive until the end of the month, though he was a nominal chief during his tenure and most of the day to day running of the company has long been handled by senior vice presidents.

An industry source said a TNK-BP vice president for mergers and acquisitions might attend. It was unclear whether a buyout of either partner in TNK-BP would be discussed, but another industry source said discussions had been active in recent days.

Before his appointment at Rosneft, Sechin presided over the company's landmark deals with ExxonMobil, ENI and Statoil, which opened access for the majors to Russia's vast offshore Arctic oil and gas riches and allowed Rosneft to make a foray into international markets.

In addition to speculation of a Rosneft role at TNK-BP, Rosneft under Sechin is expected by some analysts to make a grab for assets in the domestic oil industry, especially those already owned by the state or close to the state oil industry. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Melissa Akin; Editing by David Holmes)