MOSCOW, July 10 Russia's most influential energy
official, Igor Sechin, said on Tuesday the state-owned energy
holding Rosneftegaz was given permission to invest cash on its
balance sheet in comments which seem to contradict assertions by
a top government official.
Earlier on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich
said the government wanted Rosneftegaz to send 90 percent of
dividend receipts to the state budget.
Sechin also said that Rosneftegaz's bid for the
state-controlled hydroelectric power producer RusHydro
was "justified" after a Kremlin commission on energy chaired by
President Vladimir Putin did not approve the proposal.
