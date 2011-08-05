MOSCOW Aug 5 The head of a bank affiliated to
Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom will replace
deputy prime minister Igor Sechin on the board of the state
holding which controls top Russian oil producer Rosneft
.
Sechin's departure from Rosneftegaz was seen by some
analysts as a blow to Rosneft's political standing, but could
also signal that preparations for Rosneft's privatisation are
getting under way.
A list published by Rosneftegaz, the holding which also
controls a small stake in Gazprom itself , said Sechin
was replaced with Andrey Akimov, chairman at Gazprombank, the
country's third biggest lender.
Gazprom, a keen rival of Rosneft which has significant gas
reserves, does not have outright control of Gazprombank, which
nonetheless acts as a major state financial institution.
If government privatisation plans come to fruition,
Rosneftegaz will exit Rosneft by 2017. The state is planning to
retain a golden share to ensure a measure of control.
Sechin, Russia's oil tsar and one of the closest allies of
Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, earlier left the boards of
Rosneft and state-controlled power group InterRAO
following a Kremlin order to purge state company boards of top
officials.
Although the order from President Dmitry Medvedev was part
of a package of measures to improve the investment climate, some
analysts regarded it as an attempt to clip the wings of Putin's
allies ahead of 2012 presidential elections.
Medvedev chaired Gazprom's board of directors before he was
elected Russia's president in 2008.
"This is...a serious reshuffle of power within the energy
sector and we expect that it will be seriously considered by the
Russian stock market", VTB Capital said in a reseach note on
Friday.
"In our view, the first negative reaction will be seen in
the stocks of Rosneft as a result of having lost its former
chairman."
Russian stocks fell to their lowest level since late May on
Friday, tracking a global sell-off on concerns over economic
growth and debt problems in the United States and across Europe.
Rosneft shares were down 2.6 percent by 1432 GMT. Gazprom
fell back 3.5 percent.
Medvedev and Putin have both hinted they may seek to return
to the Kremlin in 2012 but have not said who will run for
president in a campaign due to start later this year.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by David Cowell)