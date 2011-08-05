MOSCOW Aug 5 The head of a bank affiliated to Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom will replace deputy prime minister Igor Sechin on the board of the state holding which controls top Russian oil producer Rosneft .

Sechin's departure from Rosneftegaz was seen by some analysts as a blow to Rosneft's political standing, but could also signal that preparations for Rosneft's privatisation are getting under way.

A list published by Rosneftegaz, the holding which also controls a small stake in Gazprom itself , said Sechin was replaced with Andrey Akimov, chairman at Gazprombank, the country's third biggest lender.

Gazprom, a keen rival of Rosneft which has significant gas reserves, does not have outright control of Gazprombank, which nonetheless acts as a major state financial institution.

If government privatisation plans come to fruition, Rosneftegaz will exit Rosneft by 2017. The state is planning to retain a golden share to ensure a measure of control.

Sechin, Russia's oil tsar and one of the closest allies of Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, earlier left the boards of Rosneft and state-controlled power group InterRAO following a Kremlin order to purge state company boards of top officials.

Although the order from President Dmitry Medvedev was part of a package of measures to improve the investment climate, some analysts regarded it as an attempt to clip the wings of Putin's allies ahead of 2012 presidential elections.

Medvedev chaired Gazprom's board of directors before he was elected Russia's president in 2008.

"This is...a serious reshuffle of power within the energy sector and we expect that it will be seriously considered by the Russian stock market", VTB Capital said in a reseach note on Friday.

"In our view, the first negative reaction will be seen in the stocks of Rosneft as a result of having lost its former chairman."

Russian stocks fell to their lowest level since late May on Friday, tracking a global sell-off on concerns over economic growth and debt problems in the United States and across Europe.

Rosneft shares were down 2.6 percent by 1432 GMT. Gazprom fell back 3.5 percent.

Medvedev and Putin have both hinted they may seek to return to the Kremlin in 2012 but have not said who will run for president in a campaign due to start later this year.

