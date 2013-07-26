* New round of discussions taking place for domestic ABS law
* Smaller banks could benefit from ability to securitise
wider pool of assets
By Anil Mayre
LONDON, July 26 (IFR) - The latest attempt to push through
Russia's domestic securitisation law may not spur issuance in
the near-term but will at least give smaller institutions the
hope of securitising a wider range of assets using local SPVs
rather than incur the expense of using foreign issuers.
Following a number of delays, a draft is back on the agenda
in an attempt to push it through the Duma, the lower house of
parliament. Its aim is to allow originators to securitise
uniform assets, such as credit cards, auto, consumer and SME
loans through locally established, tax-exempt SPVs.
At present, only RMBS can be issued through domestic SPVs,
putting other assets at a disadvantage because any attempt to
securitise them has to consider a foreign SPV.
Vladimir Savov, head of equity research at Otkritie Bank,
said in a client note this week that the law would allow banks
to raise long-term funding, likely at lower rates, adding that
the medium-sized banks with significant portfolios of uniform
assets would be the main beneficiaries.
Boosting their supply of assets would also sate pent up
demand, such as from local investors seeking higher yielding
instruments as well as asset managers such as pension funds,
including the state fund, he said.
GROWING SUPPLY
Russian banks have a fast-growing stock of securitisable
assets to choose from. Figures from Tinkoff Credit Systems put
the Russian credit card market at RUB671bn as of January 1 2013,
up RUB303.5bn or a massive 82.5% on the same time in 2012.
This outstripped the 2011 growth rate of 61.6%. Retail
lending, meanwhile, was up about 40% last year - and credit
cards and unsecured consumer loans are two of the asset classes
that can benefit from the new law.
But the time elapsing between submitting a new law, having
it ratified and actually seeing deals come to fruition is
uncertain - which is where the theory of boosting the local
securitisation market could come unstuck.
"It won't change much overnight. It has been in the works
for the last three or four years and this is just a new round of
discussions," said Vladimir Dragunov, a partner at Baker &
McKenzie's Moscow office.
And Russia market participants need not look further than
their own back yard for an example of delays between
implementing a law and actually switching on the new issue
printing press. The very same thing happened in the RMBS market.
"The MBS law was passed in 2003 but the first deals were not
until 2006," Dragunov said.
"Even if the law is passed, the implementation of secondary
legislation would be needed and it is likely to take at least
another year before the law would become fully operational and
we would see the first deals," he said.
The draft sits with an ad-hoc working group, which includes
the Ministry of Finance, the securities commission and other
market participants such as law firms.
The government entities are about to be combined into a
single, overarching mega regulator to oversee the markets that
will be part of the central bank.
This could slow progress even further, at a time when RMBS
deals are flowing.
TROUBLES OF EMULATING RMBS
Mortgage securitisation has gathered pace over the last
couple of years driven by the housing agency AHML and
development bank VEB government-sponsored purchase programmes
(much like the Australian Office of Financial Management's
strategy).
Issuance in 2012 topped RUB60bn (USD1.8bn), more than double
the RUB31bn achieved in 2011, according to S&P. But even though
it has the advantage of being legally more advanced than ABS, it
has not been easy to get deals done fully publicly.
"Investors in securitisation are only just now coming in
with the domestic RMBS, the notes have mainly been placed with
the AHML or VEB. Only this year are we seeing market deals, "
said Dragunov.
But that is not to say that originators have not tried to
securitise non-mortgage assets in recent months, as Bank Poidem
highlighted with its attempt at a foreign SPV structure.
It began a consumer loan securitisation in August 2012
called Life Consumer Finance, selling the loans to a Dutch SPV
which in turn was meant to place the bond with investors.
However, the pubic trade did not materialise.
A combination of things could have conspired against the
issuer, including not being a top tier originator, presenting an
unfamiliar structure and attempting to issue while deficiencies
in ABS law were still being ironed out.
Other originators have successfully securitised non-mortgage
assets, but this was before the crisis when global demand for
ABS was much deeper. A handful of auto loan, diversified payment
rights, credit card and consumer loan portfolios using foreign
SPVs in domestic and foreign currencies were sold.
And Russian market participants have also built on the
developments in the RMBS market, as Bank Obrazovanie registered
the first securitisation of mortgage participation certificates
(MPC) in December 2012.
The MPCs are a registered security certifying the owner's
share in mortgage collateral and other rights relating to the
management of the pool and also to receive funds linked to the
collateral.
As a result, the MPC is not actually an issuable security,
and so does not need the SPV or various contracts that go with
it. The other benefit is that they can still be included in
portfolios for RMBS too.
In addition, the AHML is also looking to promote
multi-seller deals for smaller banks that do not have the
critical mass of assets to securitise efficiently on their own.
(Reporting by Anil Mayre, editing by Sudip Roy)