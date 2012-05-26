* Newly elected leaders of Serbia and Russia exchange praise
* Serbia's Nikolic offers assurance he wants to be in EU
* Putin says Russia ready to extend $800 infrastructure loan
By Maria Tsvetkova
MOSCOW, May 26 Serbia is on a "long and
uncertain" road to joining the European Union but will not give
up its claim to Kosovo for the sake of membership,
President-elect Tomislav Nikolic told Russian President Vladimir
Putin on Saturday.
It was Nikolic's first foreign trip since he was elected
president on May 20. The election of the former leader of the
ultranationalist Radical Party triggered speculation the country
might abandon its pro-Western path steered since the overthrow
of late Serb strongman Slobodan Milosevic in 2000.
But aides to Nikolic said the visit to Russia had been
planned before his shock election victory and Nikolic said his
first official foreign visit after he is inaugurated president
would be to Brussels on June 12.
The meeting with Nikolic was also Putin's first encounter
with a foreign leader from outside the former Soviet Union since
he returned to Russia's presidency for a six-year term on May 7.
The pair spoke warmly of ties between their nations, which
share mostly Slavic, Orthodox Christian culture, animus toward
NATO over its 1999 bombing campaign against Milosevic's
government and opposition to the independence of Kosovo.
"We see Serbia as our spiritual brothers," said Putin, who
met Nikolic on the sidelines of a congress of the dominant
United Russia party just outside the Kremlin.
Nikolic told Putin that "Serbia is a partner of Russia in
the Balkans" and said he would protect the interests of Serbia
and Russia. But Nikolic also offered further assurance that he
wants Serbia to join the EU.
"Serbia is on the road to the EU. It is a long and uncertain
road. We will order our country according to the rules that
exist in the EU," Nikolic told Putin, according to Russian news
agency Itar-Tass and Serbia's Tanjug.
He added that he has "not heard there exists the condition
that Serbia should recognise Kosovo. We cannot do that, even if
it meant breaking off negotiations at that very moment."
No mainstream political leader in Serbia has said they would
recognise Kosovo in exchange for EU accession, nor has the
demand been explicitly made by the bloc.
The West is pushing Belgrade to "normalise relations" with
its former southern province, but any explicit demand for
recognition would be undermined by the fact that five of the
EU's 27 EU members do not recognise Kosovo as independent.
Putin has sought to increase economic ties with Serbia. He
told Nikolic that Russia was "ready" to provide an $800 million
infrastructure improvement loan that has long been under
negotiation, but did not say when it might be finalised.
The Serbian infrastructure ministry said in December that
the sides had entered final negotiations for the loan to
overhaul the Balkan country's dilapidated rail network. It is
part of a wider economic pact agreed in 2009.
(Additional reporting by Matthew Robinson in Belgrade; Writing
by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Jon Hemming)