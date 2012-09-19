MOSCOW, Sept 19 Russia's steel major Severstal announced on Wednesday the pricing of its $475 million senior unsecured convertible five-year bonds.

The bonds were priced with a coupon of 1 percent payable semi-annually and a yield to maturity of 2 percent per year, the company said.

The conversion price was set at $19.08, a premium of 45 percent above the reference price of $13.1580.

Severstal, controlled by billionaire Alexei Mordashov, said earlier the bonds will be used to refinance its existing debt and other corporate purposes. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)