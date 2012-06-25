MOSCOW, June 25 Severstal, Russia's second-biggest steel producer, said on Monday it will repurchase 170 million of its shares at 0.196 proportional ratio as part of its mining asset split-off.

The company announced the buyback programme at 390 roubles per share earlier this year in order to cancel the shares following the separation of its Nord Gold mining asset. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk, editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)