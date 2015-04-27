PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 6
April 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MOSCOW, April 27 Russian steelmaker Severstal said on Monday its chief executive, Alexey Mordashov, would step down from his position and be elected as chairman of the company's board of directors.
The company said Vadim Larin, who currently holds the position of chief operating officer, was expected to become the new chief executive officer of Severstal.
The position of chief operating officer will no longer exist, Severstal said, adding that the changes would take effect on May 26. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Andrey Kuzmin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
April 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* First response by a safety regulator after U.S., UK bans (Adds TSA comment, background)
NEW YORK, April 5 A California pension fund has fired Franklin Templeton Investments, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Pacific Investment Management Co from some portfolio-management responsibilities in a shakeup that puts more of its assets in lower-fee, index-tracking investments, the fund said.