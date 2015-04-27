MOSCOW, April 27 Russian steelmaker Severstal said on Monday its chief executive, Alexey Mordashov, would step down from his position and be elected as chairman of the company's board of directors.

The company said Vadim Larin, who currently holds the position of chief operating officer, was expected to become the new chief executive officer of Severstal.

The position of chief operating officer will no longer exist, Severstal said, adding that the changes would take effect on May 26. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Andrey Kuzmin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)