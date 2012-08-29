* Net profit dives 74 pct to $155 mln vs f'cast $249 mln
* Co cites FX losses, spinoff of gold unit Nordgold
* Sees H2 results flat vs H1
* Shares up 0.5 pct vs 0.3 pct sector rise
(Adds context, quotes, share price)
MOSCOW, Aug 29 Severstal, Russia's
third-largest steelmaker, posted a 74 percent drop in
second-quarter net profit to $155 million, missing analysts
forecasts on foreign exchange losses and the spinoff of its gold
unit earlier this year.
"The decrease in net profit... is mainly attributable to FX
losses of $143 million ... compared to FX gains of $122 million
in Q1, and the separation of Nordgold," the company said in a
statement.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast earnings
of $249 million.
The steelmaker, controlled by billionaire Alexei Mordashov,
spun off its gold-mining business Nordgold and listed
the latter's global depositary receipts (GDR) in London earlier
this year.
Severstal's revenue slid to $3.72 billion from $4.4 billion
and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation dropped to $664 million from $1.12 billion.
The company said it expected a seasonal construction uptick
in Russia and a recovery in the auto sector in the United States
in the third quarter, where Severstal has its second-largest
operations.
It forecast its second-half results to be similar to the
first six months of 2012.
"The seasonal summer softening in demand put pressure on
steel and raw materials prices, but we anticipate improvements
in pricing and demand from September," CEO Alexei Mordashov said
in a statement.
"Overall we expect our second-half 2012 results to be
broadly similar to our first-half numbers."
Severstal shares were up 0.5 percent at 0643 GMT against a
0.3 percent rise in the broader MICEX metals and mining index
index.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Douglas Busvine and
David Holmes)