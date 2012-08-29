* Net profit dives 74 pct to $155 mln vs f'cast $249 mln

* Co cites FX losses, spinoff of gold unit Nordgold

* Sees H2 results flat vs H1

* Shares up 0.5 pct vs 0.3 pct sector rise (Adds context, quotes, share price)

MOSCOW, Aug 29 Severstal, Russia's third-largest steelmaker, posted a 74 percent drop in second-quarter net profit to $155 million, missing analysts forecasts on foreign exchange losses and the spinoff of its gold unit earlier this year.

"The decrease in net profit... is mainly attributable to FX losses of $143 million ... compared to FX gains of $122 million in Q1, and the separation of Nordgold," the company said in a statement.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast earnings of $249 million.

The steelmaker, controlled by billionaire Alexei Mordashov, spun off its gold-mining business Nordgold and listed the latter's global depositary receipts (GDR) in London earlier this year.

Severstal's revenue slid to $3.72 billion from $4.4 billion and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation dropped to $664 million from $1.12 billion.

The company said it expected a seasonal construction uptick in Russia and a recovery in the auto sector in the United States in the third quarter, where Severstal has its second-largest operations.

It forecast its second-half results to be similar to the first six months of 2012.

"The seasonal summer softening in demand put pressure on steel and raw materials prices, but we anticipate improvements in pricing and demand from September," CEO Alexei Mordashov said in a statement.

"Overall we expect our second-half 2012 results to be broadly similar to our first-half numbers."

Severstal shares were up 0.5 percent at 0643 GMT against a 0.3 percent rise in the broader MICEX metals and mining index index. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Douglas Busvine and David Holmes)