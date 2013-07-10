Emaar appoints new chief executive
DUBAI, March 5 (TRPN) - Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties PJSC said on Sunday that it has hired a new chief executive to head development.
MOSCOW, July 10 Severstal, Russia's second-biggest steel producer, said on Wednesday it had signed contracts with Sberbank for two revolving credit facilities amounting to 15 billion roubles ($454 million).
Severstal, controlled by billionaire Alexei Mordashov, said the 9 billion and 6 billion rouble loans both had a three-year maturity.
"We have signed a credit line that will increase our pool of credit lines, which in turn will improve the financial security of the company. The funds will be used as needed," a company spokesman said.
In May, the firm reported its net debt stood at $4.186 million, 5.1 percent up from the end of 2012. ($1 = 33.0375 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice, Svetlana Burmistrova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
DUBAI, March 5 (TRPN) - Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties PJSC said on Sunday that it has hired a new chief executive to head development.
* To press on with supply-side reforms and risk controls (Adds linnk to earlier Reuters report)
BEIJING, March 5 Chinese cities under pressure from soaring home prices need to boost land supply appropriately while authorities take measures to fight an inventory overhang in smaller cities, Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday.