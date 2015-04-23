MOSCOW, April 23 Russian steelmaker Severstal
reported on Thursday net profit of $343 million for
the first three months of this year, up from a net loss of $795
million in the previous quarter.
The company, Russia's second largest steel producer, said
revenue fell 18.5 percent quarter-on-quarter to $1.5 billion.
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) also slipped to $590 million, down 2
percent.
Severstal said steel demand so far this year had been better
than expected despite Russia's flagging economy, hit by a
collapse in global oil prices and Western sanctions over the
Ukraine crisis.
