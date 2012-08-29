MOSCOW Aug 29 Severstal, Russia's
third largest steelmaker, posted weaker second quarter net
profits of $155 million, missing analyst forecasts on forex
losses and due to the split-off of its gold unit this year.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast that the company
would report earnings of $249 mln, down from $602 million during
the same period a year ago.
Severstal said its revenue slid to $3.72 billion compared to
$4.4 billion last year. Its earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation dropped to $664 million from $1.12
billion a year ago.
The company said it expected a seasonal construction uptick
in Russia and an automotive sector pick-up in the United States
in the third quarter, but forecast its second half results would
be flat against the first six months of 2012.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Douglas Busvine)