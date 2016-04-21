(Adds details, quotes, context)

MOSCOW, April 21 Severstal, one of Russia's biggest steel producers, said on Thursday its first-quarter core earnings fell 53.2 percent year-on-year, showing the impact of a steep drop in world steel prices.

Steel prices reached their lowest level in the last ten years at the end of 2015 and the beginning of 2016, Severstal, controlled by billionaire Alexei Mordashov, said in a statement.

The decline in prices was only partially offset by a positive effect from a depreciation in the rouble, which decreases producer's costs in dollar terms.

Severstal's earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to $273 million. Analysts, polled by Reuters, expected earnings of $279 million.

Its net profit fell 19.6 percent to $270 million, which took into account a foreign exchange gain of $175 million. Adjusting for non-cash items, Severstal's underlying net profit totalled $99 million.

Two-thirds of Severstal's revenue, which fell 28.3 percent to $1.1 billion, came from Russia, hit by low oil prices and Western sanctions.

Russian steel demand could fall almost 10 percent this year due to lower construction activity, Severstal said, citing the World Steel Association's forecast. It also said increasing protectionist trends globally would continue to put pressure on export deliveries and margins.

Severstal's shares were up 1.2 percent by 0747 GMT in Moscow on Thursday, compared with a 0.5 percent rise in MICEX metals and mining index.

