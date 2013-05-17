* Results due May 20 * Net profit seen at $69 mln MOSCOW, May 17 Severstal, Russia's second-biggest steel producer, is expected to report an 85 percent year-on-year fall in first-quarter net profit to $69 million on weaker prices, a Reuters survey of analysts showed on Friday. However, the firm's first-quarter results are expected to improve on the final quarter of 2012, when Severstal posted a net loss of $142 million. An average of eight estimates for the results sees Severstal reporting earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $411 million in the first quarter, down from $559 million a year earlier. The firm, controlled by billionaire Alexei Mordashov, is due to release its quarterly earnings on May 20. Below is a summary of analysts' forecasts (in millions of dollars unless otherwise stated, figures in brackets indicate a loss): Revenue EBITDA E-margin Net (pct) profit Average 3,311 411 12.4 68.6 Median 3,309 413 12.6 70 Min 3,283 390 11.8 25 Max 3,341 424 12.9 105 Q4 2012 3,116 369 12 (142) Q1 2012 3,679 559 15 462 * Figures compiled from estimates given by eight analysts from the following banks and brokerages: HSBC, Morgan Stanley, BCS Investment Bank, Raiffesen, JP Morgan, UBS, Gazprombank, Societe Generale. (Compiled by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Mark Potter)