FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 days
Russia's Severstal says Q2 core earnings up 9 pct Q/Q
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Turkey
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
July 20, 2017 / 6:18 AM / in 2 days

Russia's Severstal says Q2 core earnings up 9 pct Q/Q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 20 (Reuters) - Russia's Severstal, one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Thursday its core earnings rose 9 percent quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter on the back of higher sales and prices.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled $629 million, the company said, while revenue increased 9 percent quarter-on-quarter to $1.9 billion.

Net profit fell 62 percent quarter-on-quarter to $136 million, including a forex gain of $31 million and "non-cash translation reserves" of $343 million.

"Adjusting for this non-cash item, Severstal would have posted an underlying net profit of $448 million," Severstal said. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Polina Devitt)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.