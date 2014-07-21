BRIEF-Washington Companies propose to acquire Dominion Diamond for $1.1 bln
* The Washington Companies disclose all-cash proposal to acquire Dominion Diamond Corporation for $13.50 per share
MOSCOW, July 21 Russia's Severstal, one of the largest steel producers in the country, said on Monday it had agreed to sell its subsidiaries in the United States for $2.3 billion.
The company said it would sell its Severstal Columbus and Severstal Dearborn subsidiaries to Steel Dynamics and AK Steel Corporation, respectively. The deal is expected to be closed by the end of the year. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* The Washington Companies disclose all-cash proposal to acquire Dominion Diamond Corporation for $13.50 per share
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 19 Camargo Correa SA, the Brazilian family-owned conglomerate that exited several businesses over the past year, has put a cement unit up for sale, a column in newspaper O Globo reported on Sunday.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 19 Camargo Correa SA, the Brazilian family-owned conglomerate that exited several businesses over the past year, has put a cement unit up for sale, a column in newspaper O Globo said on Sunday.