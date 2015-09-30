(Updates with more quotes, context)
YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, Russia, Sept 30 Energy major
Shell is in talks to join Russia's state-controlled
Gazprom in tapping the Yuzhno-Kirinskoye gas field
offshore Russia's Sakhalin island in the Pacific, the head of
Shell's operations in the country said on Wednesday.
"There are many things we talk about with Gazprom. And, of
course, we talk about that," Olivier Lazare told journalists on
the sidelines of an industry conference.
Last month, the United States restricted exports, re-exports
and transfers of technology and equipment to the
Yuzhno-Kirinskoye field. The sanctions were
imposed just weeks after media cited Shell officials as saying
the firm was considering Yuzhno-Kirinskoye as part of an asset
swap deal with Gazprom, announced in June.
Lazare said Shell was complying with the sanctions, but
"(we) don't change (plans) every five minutes".
"We are continuing at the same pace. The approach is the
same," he said of Yuzhno-Kirinskoye, which, according to
Gazprom's plans, is set to be put upstream in 2018 and needs
drilling machinery not produced in Russia.
On Tuesday, Gazprom's deputy CEO Alexander Medvedev said in
a Reuters interview the gas field would feed the Sakhalin-2
liquefied natural gas plant expansion - a Gazprom/Shell joint
venture - as well as a pipeline to China from Sakhalin.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
Editing by Alexander Winning and Dale Hudson)