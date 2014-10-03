(Adds detail, Shell comments)
MOSCOW Oct 3 Oil major Shell has
suspended development of hard-to-recover oil in Russia's
Bazhenov formation with Gazprom Neft, Interfax cited
Gazprom Neft's head as saying, after the West imposed sanctions
on Russia over Ukraine.
Last month the United States banned its firms from
supporting exploration and production activities in deep water,
Arctic offshore and shale projects with top Russian natural gas
producer Gazprom, its oil arm Gazprom Neft, Lukoil
, Surgutneftegaz and Rosneft.
"We continue work ... by ourselves," Alexander Dyukov said
on Friday, according to Interfax, referring to Shell's
suspension of development in the two companies' joint venture in
western Siberia.
An estimated 75 billion barrels of technically recoverable
shale oil resources may lie in the Bazhenov formation, according
to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, more than in the
United States, the world's leading shale oil producer.
"There are implications for some of Shell's current and
envisaged activities in Russia, including Bazhenov, and we are
working closely with relevant authorities and our partners to
determine what the exact impact of those will be," Shell said in
e-mailed comments.
Shell continues working on other projects that are
developing conventional oil in Russia including its Salym joint
venture with Gazprom Neft.
Last month, ExxonMobil said it was winding down its
operations in offshore Arctic areas jointly with Rosneft because
of sanctions.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning
and Jane Baird)