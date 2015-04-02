April 2 At least 43 people have died after a Russian trawler sank late on Wednesday in the Western Pacific Ocean near the Kamchatka Peninsula, the TASS news agency reported, citing an officer at a maritime rescue coordination centre in the area.

There were 132 people on board the Dalniy Vostok freezer trawler and 63 people have been rescued, TASS said. (Reporting by Lisa Shumaker; Editing by Paul Tait)