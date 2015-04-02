MOSCOW, April 2 At least 54 people have died and 15 are missing after a Russian trawler sank late on Wednesday in the Western Pacific Ocean near the Kamchatka Peninsula, an officer at a maritime rescue coordination centre in the area said.

Viktor Klepikov, coordinating captain of the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky maritime rescue coordination centre, told Reuters that there were 132 people on board the Dalniy Vostok freezer trawler. He said 63 people had been rescued. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Paul Tait)