MOSCOW Dec 10 Russia's state-owned shipping
company Sovcomflot has signed a loan agreement for $700 million
as it carries out a major capital investment programme, the
company said on Monday.
Sovcomflot, which has been planning an IPO, has signed the
agreement for a seven-year loan with a consortium of banks,
including Citibank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch
and BNP Paribas SA.
The company said the loan will be used to re-finance
existing obligations and pay for new vessels.
Sovcomflot, which is one the world's largest shipping
companies with a fleet of 156 ships, is currently undertaking an
a development programme that will see it receive 15 new ships
between 2012 and 2015.
