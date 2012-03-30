* Putin meets Shtokman consortium participants
* Shtokman delays investment decision
* Spokesman says government will work on tax incentives
* Putin invites Statoil to new Arctic projects
* Says hopes for growth output at Total Kharyaga project
By Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova
MOSCOW, March 30 Russian Premier Minister
Vladimir Putin hinted at some form of tax incentive for the
consortium considering development of the giant Shtokman gas
field but pledged no immediate relief on export duties, which
the group needs to kickstart the project.
Shtokman consortium participants - Gazprom (51
percent), Total (25 percent) and Statoil (24
percent) - have been mired in debate over the project's future
for several years. On Thursday they pushed back a final
investment decision for the third time since March 2011.
A source close to the consortium said Putin pledged to
"speed up work on a new tax regime for the project". A Shtokman
Development AG spokesman declined to comment.
Russia must balance its deficit-stricken budget against the
need to provide incentives for development of its oil and gas
industry, the main source of state revenue.
"Everyone has their wishes on (tax) breaks, but this is an
issue of economic feasibility. The work in this direction will
continue," Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters.
Up to $40 billion could be required to develop Shtokman's
estimated 3.9 trillion cubic metres of gas, or more than
Norway's total gas reserves, from under the floor of the Barents
Sea, 550 km from shore, and ship them to world markets.
On Friday, Putin, who won a March 4 presidential election
and will return to the Kremlin after the May inauguration, met
Gazprom head Alexei Miller, Total Chief Executive Christophe de
Margerie and Statoil CEO Helge Lund. Putin's top energy
official, Igor Sechin, was also present.
The failure to reach a decision on Shtokman was the second
public setback in Russia this week for Total, which is also
battling a gas leak at its Elgin platform in the North Sea.
LNG FAVOURED OVER PIPELINE GAS
An executive at Total, the project's operator, said earlier
this week the reserves at its Kharyaga production-sharing
project in northern Russia had been downgraded, forcing it to
cut production targets. Statoil is also a partner in Kharyaga.
Putin had kind words for the Norwegian state-controlled
company, saying the 2010 demarcation of the two countries'
maritime border opened up potential opportunities for Statoil to
cooperate with Russian companies in the Arctic.
Shtokman is in theory due to begin pipeline deliveries to
Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline in 2016 and to start
shipping more costly liquefied natural gas (LNG) from 2017.
But the boom in alternative gas production in the U.S. has
closed what was expected to be a key market for Shtokman's LNG.
Under current tax terms, the economics of LNG are seen as
superior to those of its pipeline project. Russia has exempted
all LNG projects from duty. Analysts from energy consultancy
Wood MacKenzie have said they see Shtokman as primarily an LNG
project.
Total is also a party to another Russian LNG project in the
Arctic, Yamal LNG, controlled by Novatek. Russia has
already abolished mineral extraction tax for gas from this
project.
"It is expected that tax breaks for Shtokman will be similar
to the Yamal LNG schemes," the source said. Yamal LNG will not
ship gas via pipeline.
Gazprom's spokesman declined to comment. Spokesmen for Total
and Statoil could not immediately be reached.
(Additional reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, editing by Jane
Baird)