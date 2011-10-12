MOSCOW Oct 12 Igor Shuvalov, Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's most senior deputy, will assume former Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin's role as chairman of a panel designed to promote Moscow as a financial centre, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

The announcement comes the day after Kudrin, ousted last month after clashing with President Dmitry Medvedev, was stripped of all official roles, including chairing Russia's National Banking Council.

Kudrin was ordered by Medvedev to resign last month after refusing to serve in a government that Medvedev is expected to head under a job swap in the ruling 'tandem' that is set to return Putin to the presidency next year.

Shuvalov, who as first deputy prime minister has a broad economic remit and oversees Russia's talks on joining the World Trade Organisation, has already taken over the responsibilities held by Kudrin as deputy prime minister.

Kudrin, who earned a strong reputation on financial markets for defending fiscal discipline during his 11-year tenure, had objected to Medvedev's calls to boost defence spending, saying they posed a risk to the stability of public finances.

Putin said last week, however, that Kudrin "remains a part of my team", a hint he might hire him for an influential Kremlin job after his expected return to the presidency. Some analysts have speculated he could become central bank chief. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)