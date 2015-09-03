(Adds source on possible stake)

MOSCOW, Sept 3 Sinopec and Sibur have agreed on the Chinese energy giant buying into Russia's top petrochemical company, Sibur said on Thursday without disclosing the stake and the value of the deal.

A source, close to Sibur's shareholders, told Reuters that Sinopec could acquire more than 10 percent in the company.

"The deal will not lead to serious changes in the shareholding structure," the source said.

Businessman Leonid Mikhelson, the head of Russia's No.2 gas producer Novatek, will remain Sibur's largest shareholder, Sibur added.

The deal, signed in Beijing during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit, is expected to be completed by Dec. 1 2015 after necessary regulatory approvals.

Other stakeholders in Sibur are tycoon Gennady Timchenko, an ally of Putin, as well as current and former Sibur managers.

Last year, Sibur's revenues reached 361 billion roubles ($5.4 billion).

($1 = 66.8065 roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Christian Lowe and Elaine Hardcastle)