CORRECTED-YOUR MONEY-What happens if you do not file your U.S. taxes?
NEW YORK, March 2People often wonder what happens if you do not file your tax returns. Josh Kornbluth lived it.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 21 Russia expects better market conditions for the placement of its long-planned $7 billion Eurobonds than when it raised its foreign debt last year, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday.
"I think that the (market) situation will calm down soon and conditions for our borrowing will be better than last year," Siluanov told journalists.
Last year, Russia raised $7 billion in Eurobonds, in several parts, with a $3-billion 30-year Eurobond sold at 250 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, $2 billion 10-year paper at plus 240 basis points and $2 billion 5-year Eurobond at 230 basis points over Treasuries.
Siluanov said that the finance ministry may issue this year's Eurobond also in several parts and with the same maturity as those in 2012. (Reporting by Daria Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly)
NEW YORK, March 2People often wonder what happens if you do not file your tax returns. Josh Kornbluth lived it.
LAGOS, March 2 Nigeria's central bank sold a total of $989.6 million to importers and retail customers in January with commercial banks allocating them at rates as low as 466.75 naira, a record low by banks for sales to customers, data showed.
* In February total trading volume across Moscow Exchange's markets was 63.9 trillion roubles ($1.09 trillion)