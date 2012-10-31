Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MOSCOW Oct 31 Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema said on Wednesday it has signed a non-binding agreement to buy a 100-percent stake in Argos Group, the largest independent group in the Western European downstream oil market.
Sistema, whose assets include Russia's top mobile phone operator MTS, mid-sized oil producer Bashneft and companies in high-tech, retail and healthcare sectors, would not reveal in a statement the price of the acquisition. (Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Katya Golubkova)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)