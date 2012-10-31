MOSCOW Oct 31 Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema said on Wednesday it has signed a non-binding agreement to buy a 100-percent stake in Argos Group, the largest independent group in the Western European downstream oil market.

Sistema, whose assets include Russia's top mobile phone operator MTS, mid-sized oil producer Bashneft and companies in high-tech, retail and healthcare sectors, would not reveal in a statement the price of the acquisition. (Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Katya Golubkova)