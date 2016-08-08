MOSCOW Aug 8 The board of Russian investment company Sistema has recommended paying 3.67 billion roubles ($56 million) in interim dividends for the first six months of 2016, the company said on Monday.

The board recommended paying 0.38 roubles per ordinary share or 7.6 roubles per GDR, Sistema said. ($1 = 65.5116 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova)