BRIEF-Nokia, Orange Group collaborate on 5G services
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
MOSCOW Aug 8 The board of Russian investment company Sistema has recommended paying 3.67 billion roubles ($56 million) in interim dividends for the first six months of 2016, the company said on Monday.
The board recommended paying 0.38 roubles per ordinary share or 7.6 roubles per GDR, Sistema said. ($1 = 65.5116 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova)
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 27 Just weeks before a high stakes auction for TV rights to top European soccer, the CEO of Britain's BT is locked in a fight on multiple fronts, leaving the communications giant with little room for manoeuvre.
* FY 2016 gross sales of slightly over 950 million Swiss francs ($952.38 million)(2015: 928 million Swiss francs)